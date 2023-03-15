Should You Add The Hackett Group (HCKT) to Your Portfolio?

Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Small-Cap Value Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the Ariel Small Cap Value Tax-Exempt Composite gained 13.37% gross of fees compared to an 8.42% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index and a 6.23% gain for the Russell 2000 Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Ariel Small-Cap Value Strategy highlighted stocks like The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm. On March 14, 2023, The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) stock closed at $18.23 per share. One-month return of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was -16.91%, and its shares lost 13.64% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) has a market capitalization of $495.409 million.

Ariel Small-Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"We purchased The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT), a niche IT consulting firm that provides benchmarking studies, IT advisory and software implementation services to help clients optimize business processes and resource efficiency. Over the last 30 years, HCKT has accumulated nearly 20,000 studies with major organizations, including 93% of the Dow Jones Industrials and 91% of the Fortune 100. We believe this deep repository of best practices data serves as a point of differentiation, resulting in expertise and cross-selling advantages relative to a fragmented and homogeneous peer set. Several years of declining on premise software demand, compounded by the disruption of the pandemic, created an opportunity to own an underappreciated beneficiary of both a secular shift toward digital transformation, as well as increasing demand for subscription benchmarking data services."

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 13 hedge fund portfolios held The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

We discussed The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in another article and shared the list of stocks to buy in 2022 according to John Rogers' Ariel Investments.

