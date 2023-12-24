Add the small town of Santa Claus, Ga. to your holiday roadtrip bucket list

In one festively named Georgia city, the spirt of Christmas is year-round.

The town of Santa Claus, Ga. is located in southeast Georgia, about 1.5 hours west of Savannah.

According to the city's website, Santa Claus was founded in the 1930s by a pecan farmer named Calvin “Farmer” Greene, who named the town in the hopes of "luring tourists traveling down U.S. Highway 1 to his pecan business."

The city was incorporated in 1941, and Greene served as the town's first mayor, according to the Santa Claus, Ga. website.

There are several nods to jolly old Saint Nicholas around town including a state next to the welcome sign and candy cane light posts. Street names in the town include: Candy Cane, Reindeer, Noel, Dasher and Dancer streets. There is also a Rudolph Way and December Drive.

Santa Claus City Hall is located at 25 December Drive, of course.

The town's population was just over 200 as of the 2020 Census.

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1MkrxIJFQl/

Which states have towns named for Christmas?

Here are a few towns in other states that have Christmas-related names:

Christmas, Florida

Mistletoe, Kentucky

Santa, Idaho

North Pole, Alaska

Garland, Texas

Noel, Missouri

Christmas, Michigan

Rudolph, Wisconsin

Santa Claus, Indiana

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Christmas Cove, Maine

USA TODAY Network reporter Lianna Norman contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Santa Claus, Georgia: A small town with a Christmas-themed name