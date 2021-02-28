How to Add Texture to Every Room in Your Home, According to Interior Designer Mikel Welch

Helena Madden
·2 min read

Interior designer Mikel Welch thinks in terms of material harmony. Just a touch of texture—via textiles—can transform a room from too sleek to cozy or from stuffy to welcoming, all while keeping the vibe both sophisticated and masculine.

MAN CAVE

The Problem:

A lack of soft textures for fear of leaning toward the feminine end of the design spectrum.

The Fix:

Gents, it’s OK to have drapery. If you’re on the fence, stick to classic suiting patterns like plaid, pinstripes or houndstooth.

Mikel’s Pick:

My go-to for drapery, pillows and chair upholstery is a glen plaid or houndstooth wool.

glen plaid
glen plaid

PARLOR

The Problem:

Any time I hear the word “parlor,” I think of a tight-backed sofa with rolled arms and a stiff floral armchair that no one wants to sit in.

The Fix:

Stick to relaxed fabrics, like a linen slipcover for the sofa or bouclé upholstery for a chair, that have a welcoming presence.

Mikel’s Pick:

The Belgian Track Arm Slipcovered sofa from RH (top image). I love it so much that I put it in my own parlor.

RH
RH

LIBRARY

The Problem:

There’s a misconception that textiles in the library should be reserved for seating.

The Fix:

The bookcase is the star of the show here, so let it shine. Add textured cloth to a foam board to create custom back panels and drawer liners for your built-ins.

Mikel’s Pick:

Subtle woven linen won’t overshadow decorative items in a bookcase. I’m a fan of the Robert Allen Posh linen (in truffle) examples.

Robert Allen Posh linen
Robert Allen Posh linen

GAME ROOM

The Problem:

An overall lack of style. Often this recreational space doesn’t get additional thought beyond the games tables themselves.

The Fix:

A quick overhaul of your pool table. Replace the typical forest-green felt with a soft, neutral version that matches the rest of the room.

Mikel’s Pick:

Anything in the mushroom or heather-gray family. It’s the Camel cloth for me by Blatt Billiards.

Camel cloth by Blatt Billiards
Camel cloth by Blatt Billiards

