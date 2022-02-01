How Added National Guard Support Will Help Cranston's Hospital

CRANSTON, RI — Rhode Island will expand its National Guard support at hospitals statewide, including at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston, Gov. Dan McKee said in a news conference Tuesday.

The addition of Rhode Island National Guard troops is an attempt to help hospitals dealing with staff shortages amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McKee said 30 National Guard troops will get sent to Rhode Island Hospitals, including Eleanor Slater Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Kent Hospital and several others. Six of the 30 new National Guard troops will go to Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston.

"I am truly grateful to General Callahan and the National Guard for their consistent support in this effort and throughout the pandemic," McKee said. "This is the result of weeks of close coordination between my office, the Rhode Island National Guard, the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency and local hospital leadership and is an important part of our strategy to support hospital staffing."

McKee said the six National Guard troops in Cranston will support augmenting security and screening stations in the Adolf Meyer Benton and Regan buildings.

McKee also signed an executive order, allowing nursing school graduates to practice at hospitals sooner, as long as they are supervised.

The governor said he's optimistic these changes will help, but reminded people that getting vaccinated and boosted is what will help hospitals dealing with shortages the most.

"Nothing is going to provide more relief in the hospitals than keeping people out of the hospitals," McKee said.

This article originally appeared on the Cranston Patch