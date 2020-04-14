ADDG Provides SelectFlex Insoles to Genentech Employees and Donates to Global Giving

Alliance Design & Development Group (ADDG), an assistive human augmentation technology company known for creating SelectFlex® adjustable arch orthotics, donates 10% of sales to Global Giving and becomes ergonomic vendor for Roche subsidiary Genentech, a leader in advancing COVID-19 treatment

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Becoming a Genentech vendor means more than a customer acquisition to ADDG, whose SelectFlex adjustable arch insoles are now among the health and safety offerings in their employee "Ergo Room." It also means they're supporting the efforts of a biotechnology company on the forefront of fighting coronavirus.

Alliance Design & Development Group (ADDG) pioneered SelectFlex®, the only Dynamic Arch Control Insoles with 3 selectable support/stiffness/arch height settings that biomechanically conform to individual arch geometry. A key-turn dynamically lifts the foot into alignment, corrects abnormal pronation, increases comfort, ankle stability & helps prevent lower extremity issues. SelectFlex orthotics with patented VRB technology allow wearers to choose support levels for each foot or type of activity. More

As an organization whose mission is to help people lead pain-free lives, ADDG is proud to be associated with someone of synergistic values. Genentech is a foremost developer of medicines for serious diseases, including a new treatment for severe COVID-19 pneumonia, which was recently FDA approved for clinical trial. They've also been voted one of the best places to work and truly care about staff health, as evidenced by providing employees greater comfort and a foot ailment treatment with SelectFlex orthotics.

In the biomechanics sector, ADDG is a leader in its own right. They pioneered the Variable Resistance Beam (VRB) and developed a portfolio of patented human augmentation products around this technology. SelectFlex is ADDG's first commercial product introduction, and the only dynamic arch control insoles of their kind. VRB technology is the foundation of the SelectFlex PowerBeam™ and PowerLift Arch™ dynamic arch lifting system, which offers three comfort settings for any foot type to help correct alignment and provide pain relief from a variety of lower extremity issues. Details on the features and benefits are explained in this video.

Further illustrating mutually aligned philosophies, Genentech is contributing millions to help those affected by COVID-19, while ADDG is donating 10% of all SelectFlex sales to the Global Giving Coronavirus Relieve Fund for the same purpose.

Though separate entities in different fields, like-minded companies like these provide hope for the future of the world's health and wellbeing.

ABOUT ADDG

Alliance Design & Development Group's (ADDG) was founded in 2016 with the mission to help people lead pain-free lives through advanced wellness technologies, intuitive interfaces, and assistive human augmentation solutions with long-term therapeutic benefits. ADDG created SelectFlex® in collaboration with Langer Biomechanics of Orthotic Holdings, Inc. (OHI), a leader in lower extremity condition treatments. www.selectflex.com

