Addiction treatment off to favorable start at Jasper County jail

Jul. 29—It's hoped that implementation of an addiction-treatment program for inmates will prove to be a major benefit of the $13 million remodeling and expansion of bed space at Jasper County's jail.

Thirty-five inmates have completed the 120-day treatment program since it was started in March of last year with the opening of the newly remodeled Jasper County Detention Center in Carthage.

"We are the only county in Missouri that has a treatment program of this sort," Sheriff Randee Kaiser said.

Inmates may voluntarily enter the program while awaiting adjudication of their cases in Jasper County Circuit Court or be sentenced into the program post-conviction.

"Either way, these are people who are seeking to overcome their addiction-related issues and are willing participants in the program," Kaiser said.

The treatment entails "moral reconation therapy training," a common psychotherapeutic program available in jails across the country. The premise of the approach, which boasts of having significantly lower recidivism rates than other programs, is that persons who abuse drugs and alcohol do not have a fully developed sense of morality.

Kaiser said it consists of both individual and group counseling, and is similar to working your way through a workbook.

The program houses participants in dorms separate from other inmate pods and can include teaching of parenting skills and a "faith-based" celebration of recovery, the sheriff said.

The program is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress and signed into law during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county was approved to receive up to $600,000 for the program through December of 2025.

Kaiser said it's premature to judge the effectiveness of the program in terms of recidivism of graduates, but early results seem promising.

Addiction treatment is the first new program to be implemented by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department since completion of the jail remodeling project, which added 135 more beds. The jail, which has been running at an average daily inmate population of 208, now has 319 beds available.

The sheriff's office currently has 110 commissioned officer positions and employs about 40 civilians.

The patrol division, which now consists of 26 deputies, answered 29,133 calls for service in 2022, drove 577,144 miles in patrolling the county, conducted 5,287 traffic stops and made 672 custodial arrests, including 95 for driving while intoxicated. Use of force was employed in 47 of the arrests.

Its criminal investigations division, composed of six detectives, handled 618 assigned cases last year, including one homicide, 12 assaults, 83 burglaries, 137 thefts, 14 adult sex crimes, and 122 crimes against children.

A seventh detective from the office is assigned to the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force under the Internet Crimes Against Children program.

The department also has transport, warrants, civil process and K-9 divisions staffed by its remaining commissioned officers.

The K-9 division assisted in the seizure of 252 pounds of narcotics and two firearms, tracked nine suspects and brought about 41 arrests in 2022. Three dogs — a German shepherd named Valor, a Belgian Malinois dubbed Arner, and a bloodhound, Skye — and their handlers staff the division.

Department command staff Sheriff Randee Kaiser Chief Deputy Derek Walrod Capt. Becky Stevens, jail operations Lt. Alvin Peavler, patrol division Lt. Michael Kingsbury, jail operations Lt. Matt Stoller, IT division Sgt. Ryan Mercer, detectives division

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.