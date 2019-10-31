Should You Be Adding Alkyl Amines Chemicals (NSE:ALKYLAMINE) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Alkyl Amines Chemicals (NSE:ALKYLAMINE), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Alkyl Amines Chemicals Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Alkyl Amines Chemicals has managed to grow EPS by 27% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Alkyl Amines Chemicals's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 39% to ₹9.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NSEI:ALKYLAMINE Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Since Alkyl Amines Chemicals is no giant, with a market capitalization of ₹19b, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Alkyl Amines Chemicals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Alkyl Amines Chemicals insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 69%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. In terms of absolute value, insiders have ₹13b invested in the business, using the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Alkyl Amines Chemicals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Alkyl Amines Chemicals has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Alkyl Amines Chemicals by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.