Should You Be Adding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It is awe-striking that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' EPS went from US$0.05 to US$0.56 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to US$5.8b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings?

Are American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$18m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings very closely. You still need to take note of risks, for example - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Although American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

