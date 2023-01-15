Should You Be Adding Asia Media Group Berhad (KLSE:AMEDIA) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Asia Media Group Berhad (KLSE:AMEDIA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Asia Media Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Asia Media Group Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Asia Media Group Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.00029 to RM0.023, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Asia Media Group Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 37.5 percentage points to 40%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Asia Media Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM44m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Asia Media Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Asia Media Group Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Owning 38% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Of course, Asia Media Group Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM44m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM16m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Asia Media Group Berhad, with market caps under RM867m is around RM495k.

The Asia Media Group Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM122k in the year to March 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Asia Media Group Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Asia Media Group Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Asia Media Group Berhad is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. Even so, be aware that Asia Media Group Berhad is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

