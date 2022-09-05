Should You Be Adding Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Circa Enterprises Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Circa Enterprises' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Circa Enterprises remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to CA$40m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Circa Enterprises is no giant, with a market capitalisation of CA$14m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Circa Enterprises Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Circa Enterprises will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 49% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Although, with Circa Enterprises being valued at CA$14m, this is a small company we're talking about. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to CA$6.7m. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Should You Add Circa Enterprises To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Circa Enterprises' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Circa Enterprises (including 1 which can't be ignored).

