Should You Be Adding CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CMS Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is CMS Energy Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years CMS Energy grew its EPS by 8.2% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for CMS Energy remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 17% to US$8.6b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are CMS Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$17b company like CMS Energy. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$84m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like CMS Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

CMS Energy offered total compensation worth US$6.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add CMS Energy To Your Watchlist?

One positive for CMS Energy is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for CMS Energy, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CMS Energy (including 1 which is significant).

Although CMS Energy certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

