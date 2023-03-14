Should You Be Adding CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) To Your Watchlist Today?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CMS Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for CMS Energy

How Quickly Is CMS Energy Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years CMS Energy grew its EPS by 8.2% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for CMS Energy remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 17% to US$8.6b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for CMS Energy's future profits.

Are CMS Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$17b company like CMS Energy. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$84m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like CMS Energy, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

CMS Energy offered total compensation worth US$6.9m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add CMS Energy To Your Watchlist?

One positive for CMS Energy is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for CMS Energy, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with CMS Energy (including 1 which is significant).

Although CMS Energy certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Here are all the banks getting crushed right now—and what to do if your money is there

    “Consumers need to separate falling stock prices and volatile trading from their actual deposits in the bank,” explained Mark Neuman, financial advisor and CIO of Constrained Capital.

  • ‘Buy the Dip in Bank Stocks,’ Goldman Sachs Says. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Last week ended with the worst day for bank stocks since the financial crisis of 2008. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the country’s 16th largest banking firm and the lender of first resort for the start-ups of California’s tech world, has sparked fears of a larger bank run, or even a repeat of the systemic financial troubles. That’s the worst-case worries – but according to Goldman Sachs’ chief credit strategist, Lotfi Karoui, these fears may be overblown. “We think the risk of contagion f

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.

  • Investor who called Lehman collapse predicts the next big US bank failure

    Robert Kiyosaki, who originally forecasted the Lehman 2008 crisis, predicts the next bank to collapse in the Silicon Valley Bank contagion will be Credit Suisse.

  • SVB Collapse Has Extreme Consequences For These Companies

    Insured deposits cover anything under $250,000 -- but some companies had much more than that in SVB accounts. "The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week," the statement also assured. Roku said in a filing that 26% of its company's money, approximately $487 million, was held by SVB.

  • I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

    With inflation high and the market flailing, it can be challenging to figure out the best things to do with your money. "During economic downturns, it can be tempting to sell off your investment and...

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Three U.S. Banks Down. One More in Focus. Does It End Here?

    Silvergate, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in the same week. All eyes are now on First Republic Bank.

  • HSBC acquires Silicon Valley Bank UK in last-minute deal, says all depositors’ money is safe

    HSBC UK is acquiring Silicon Valley Bank UK for a symbolic £1. The deal comes after a tense weekend of frantic negotiations by the U.K. government, regulators and a suite of other potential suitors in the wake of the U.K. business, a subsidiary of the troubled U.S. entity, entering insolvency procedures on Friday. The deal is a massive relief to the U.K. technology sector, which was highly exposed to the collapse of both SVB and its U.K. arm.

  • Charles Schwab, Snagged Into Banking Mess, Could Be a Bargain

    As fear ripples through the banking industry, Charles Schwab was swept into the mess last week and continued to sink Monday. The stock is now down around 30% for the past few days and around 35% for the year, over concerns of mark-to-market losses on its held-to-maturity bond portfolio. Schwab has faced a steady flight of cash from accounts in search of higher returns in money markets and other instruments, which it calls cash sorting.

  • Markets have started pricing in Fed rate cuts of 75 basis points by the year's end as SVB's collapse creates panic about other banks

    After an expected hike of 25 basis points next week, odds show a growing likelihood of a pause, then a sharp pivot to rate cuts.

  • Bank of America and Wells Fargo: Here's How I'm Trading This Bank Mess

    I sold half of my bank positions last week before news of the SVB collapse. This is my plan for them now.

  • Bank of America Has Biggest Losses in Bond Portfolio Among Peers

    The bank was sitting on an unreallized loss of nearly $109 billion in a large bond portfolio at the end of 2022

  • Roblox Is Being Handed $150 Million By Government After Bank Collapse, Money Isn't Real

    A classic bank run caused Silicon Valley Bank to become the second-largest bank collapse in history. Now the Federal Reserve is promising a bailout for all of its customers, which includes everyone from small startups to major tech industry players. Roblox, the social media platform where millions of kids play potato versions of blockbuster video games, is one of them.

  • Charles Schwab Goes on Sale Amid Bank Selloff

    The financial services giant could face earnings pressure, but its risk remains low

  • This 14.5%-Yielding ETF Pays Huge Monthly Dividends, but There Are Risks to Consider

    With inflation at 6.4%, many investors are looking for investments that can beat the rate of inflation. The Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) not only helps investors beat inflation, but it more than doubles it with a massive dividend yield of 14.5%. SDIV also holds additional appeal to income-seeking investors because, unlike many other dividend stocks and ETFs, which pay dividends quarterly, this ETF pays a dividend each month. However, there are also some potential drawbacks that in

  • 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades of Passive Income

    These healthcare-focused businesses should be able to raise their quarterly payouts for many years to come.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $25

  • Why Chevron, Devon, and ExxonMobil Stocks Keep Falling

    Chevron stock costs just over 9x earnings, Exxon costs less than 9x, and Devon stock is a mere 6 times earnings. Is it time to buy?

  • This Growth Stock Is Down 90%. Is It Time to Sell or Buy?

    In light of the pessimistic messaging from its management and the low expectations that professional analysts have for it over the next couple of years, shareholders now face the prospect of the company's potential collapse. The crux of Novavax's problem is that its coronavirus vaccines were approved too late to gain a significant share of the global market, which competitors like Pfizer and Moderna cornered quite rapidly thanks to favorable receptions from regulators and sufficient manufacturing capacity to meet demand on a reasonable timetable. Due to a series of mishaps with its manufacturing operations, Novavax's Nuvaxovid jab didn't get an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration until mid-July 2022 -- almost two years later than Pfizer's vaccine got its EUA in October 2020.