Should You Be Adding Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Coca-Cola Consolidated's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Coca-Cola Consolidated has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Coca-Cola Consolidated has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$22.49 to US$24.49, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 8.9%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note Coca-Cola Consolidated's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to US$5.7b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Coca-Cola Consolidated Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.3b company like Coca-Cola Consolidated. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$1.3b. Coming in at 25% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Very encouraging.

Should You Add Coca-Cola Consolidated To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Coca-Cola Consolidated is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Coca-Cola Consolidated that you should be aware of before investing here.

