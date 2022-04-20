Should You Be Adding Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Descartes Systems Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. It certainly is nice to see that Descartes Systems Group has managed to grow EPS by 36% per year over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Descartes Systems Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.7 percentage points to 26%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Descartes Systems Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's worth noting that there was some insider selling of Descartes Systems Group shares last year, worth -US$700k. But this is outweighed by the Chief Financial Officer Allan Brett who spent US$879k buying shares, at an average price of around around US$87.89.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Descartes Systems Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$22m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Descartes Systems Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Descartes Systems Group's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Descartes Systems Group , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

