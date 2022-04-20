Should You Be Adding Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) To Your Watchlist Today?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Descartes Systems Group

How Fast Is Descartes Systems Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. It certainly is nice to see that Descartes Systems Group has managed to grow EPS by 36% per year over three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Descartes Systems Group is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.7 percentage points to 26%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Descartes Systems Group's future profits.

Are Descartes Systems Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's worth noting that there was some insider selling of Descartes Systems Group shares last year, worth -US$700k. But this is outweighed by the Chief Financial Officer Allan Brett who spent US$879k buying shares, at an average price of around around US$87.89.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Descartes Systems Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$22m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.3% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Descartes Systems Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Descartes Systems Group's strong EPS growth. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Descartes Systems Group , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Descartes Systems Group isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

    There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. “In just a month, the global economy has gone from showing signs of stalling growth to providing strong evidence the Earth’s economy has resumed shrinking,” says the blog. The news from the volcano dovetails with more official takes on economics from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as both institutions reduced estimates of global growth, though neither forecast a recession.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.35, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • Some AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Analysts Just Made A Major Cut To Next Year's Estimates

    Today is shaping up negative for AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative...

  • Netflix is bleeding subscribers for the first time in over a decade — and it's expecting to lose another 2 million subscribers in coming months

    "The big COVID boost to streaming obscured the picture until recently," Netflix wrote in a letter to shareholders.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who co-founded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • This Was a Growth Stock; Now Wall Street Says, "Dump It"

    Throughout 2020 and 2021, retail investors flooded the stock market with their pandemic stimulus checks, rushing into high-flying growth stocks with little regard for price or valuation. Investment bank Goldman Sachs was the lead underwriter, meaning it was responsible for raising money on behalf of Robinhood to make its initial public offering (IPO) possible -- and it pulled this off successfully. Robinhood stock soared to an all-time high of $85 per share shortly after listing in August 2021, but it has since collapsed by 87% as the pandemic-driven retail investor frenzy dissipated.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

    It can be tough to gauge the current stock market. Growth stocks have come down massively from their highs, energy stocks have sought a return to glory, and defensive stocks are again in vogue. The geopolitical situation adds another unpredictable stressor to investors' minds.

  • Nasdaq Delivers Mixed Earnings, Announces Stock Split

    The trading market operator's first-quarter revenue missed estimates, but earnings were better than expected.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You Forever

    Here are three dividend stocks that are poised to pay you for the rest of your life. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the largest rural-lifestyle retailer in the U.S., operating a total of 2,003 stores in 49 states at the end of 2021. The pandemic has been a catalyst for the company, pushing more people to focus on their homes and farms, and helping to raise the company's results to new highs.

  • Viatris (VTRS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Viatris (VTRS) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session.

  • This Growth Stock Could Deliver 10X Returns in the Long Run

    The financial technology space is bursting with opportunity, and this company is taking full advantage.

  • China Merchants Bank sinks by most in 11 years as damage to shareholders snowballs to US$35 billion in two days

    China Merchants Bank slumped by the most in more than a decade after the nation's biggest retail lender removed its top executive without giving a reason. Investors suffering a US$35 billion beating over two days would be asking for an explanation. The stock tanked 11.5 per cent to HK$52.90 at the close of Tuesday trading in Hong Kong, slicing HK$124.6 billion (US$15.7 billion) from its market capitalisation as trading resumed in the city after a two-day holiday. Tuesday's losses were the worst

  • 3 Ominous Reasons to Avoid This Biotech Pioneer

    Investing in biotech companies can be risky. Biotechs are often a corporation wrapped around a hypothesis. If the hypothesis works out, riches can follow. But if not, the company can go bankrupt or be sold for pennies after years of frustration.