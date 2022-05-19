Should You Be Adding Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Dewhurst Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Dewhurst Group has grown EPS by 30% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 5.2 percentage points to 18%, in the last twelve months. That's something to smile about.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Dewhurst Group is no giant, with a market capitalization of UK£81m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Dewhurst Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Dewhurst Group insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 38% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£31m invested in the business, using the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Dewhurst Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Dewhurst Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Dewhurst Group by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

