Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Diamondback Energy with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Diamondback Energy's Improving Profits

In the last three years Diamondback Energy's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Diamondback Energy's EPS shot from US$12.24 to US$23.66, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 93%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Diamondback Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 48% to 66%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Diamondback Energy.

Are Diamondback Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$32b company like Diamondback Energy. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$114m. We note that this amounts to 0.4% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Diamondback Energy but it's still worth mentioning. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Does Diamondback Energy Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Diamondback Energy's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Diamondback Energy is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Diamondback Energy has 5 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

