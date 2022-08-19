Should You Be Adding Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Diversified United Investment (ASX:DUI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Diversified United Investment with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Diversified United Investment Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Diversified United Investment managed to grow EPS by 5.9% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Diversified United Investment's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Diversified United Investment maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 25% to AU$49m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Diversified United Investment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Diversified United Investment followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. To be specific, they have AU$52m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Diversified United Investment Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Diversified United Investment is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Diversified United Investment.

