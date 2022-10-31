Should You Be Adding Dufu Technology Berhad (KLSE:DUFU) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Dufu Technology Berhad (KLSE:DUFU), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Dufu Technology Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Dufu Technology Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Dufu Technology Berhad's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Dufu Technology Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.7 percentage points to 54%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Dufu Technology Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM1.3b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Dufu Technology Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Dufu Technology Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. With a whopping RM431m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. Amounting to 34% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Does Dufu Technology Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Dufu Technology Berhad's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Dufu Technology Berhad (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

