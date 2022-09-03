Should You Be Adding e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide e.l.f. Beauty with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is e.l.f. Beauty Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that e.l.f. Beauty has grown EPS by 59% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of e.l.f. Beauty shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 5.8% to 9.6% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are e.l.f. Beauty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that e.l.f. Beauty insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$88m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Does e.l.f. Beauty Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

e.l.f. Beauty's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, e.l.f. Beauty is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that e.l.f. Beauty is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

