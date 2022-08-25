Should You Be Adding Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Eagle Eye Solutions Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group's Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Eagle Eye Solutions Group to have grown EPS from UK£0.0037 to UK£0.024 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Eagle Eye Solutions Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 28% to UK£27m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£150m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Eagle Eye Solutions Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Eagle Eye Solutions Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 48% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about UK£72m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Eagle Eye Solutions Group To Your Watchlist?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Eagle Eye Solutions Group very closely. One of Buffett's considerations when discussing businesses is if they are capital light or capital intensive. Generally, a company with a high return on equity is capital light, and can thus fund growth more easily. So you might want to check this graph comparing Eagle Eye Solutions Group's ROE with industry peers (and the market at large).

