Should You Be Adding EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like EG Industries Berhad (KLSE:EG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is EG Industries Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. To the delight of shareholders, EG Industries Berhad's EPS soared from RM0.031 to RM0.044, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 40%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note EG Industries Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 35% to RM1.3b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

EG Industries Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM217m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are EG Industries Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that EG Industries Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM69m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 32% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is EG Industries Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into EG Industries Berhad's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in EG Industries Berhad's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for EG Industries Berhad (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

