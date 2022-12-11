Should You Be Adding ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ELK-Desa Resources Berhad (KLSE:ELKDESA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ELK-Desa Resources Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years ELK-Desa Resources Berhad grew its EPS by 7.9% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that ELK-Desa Resources Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note ELK-Desa Resources Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to RM139m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are ELK-Desa Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own ELK-Desa Resources Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM102m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 22% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM881m, like ELK-Desa Resources Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM496k.

The CEO of ELK-Desa Resources Berhad was paid just RM60k in total compensation for the year ending March 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does ELK-Desa Resources Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, ELK-Desa Resources Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for ELK-Desa Resources Berhad, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with ELK-Desa Resources Berhad , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

