Adding extra salt to meals may increase risk of Type 2 diabetes

This is the first study to associate salt intake with the onset of diabetes, the researchers said - PETER DAZELEY/THE IMAGE BANK

People who regularly add salt on top of their meals are up to 40 per cent more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes, research suggests.

Experts from Tulane University, in the US, analysed 400,000 Britons over an average of almost 12 years using UK Biobank data, and tracked their salt intake and the development of diabetes.

In total, 13,000 of the adults, who were aged between 37 and 73, developed Type 2 diabetes.

The study used questionnaires to find how often salt was being added to meals, but did not include any salt used in cooking or the quantity consumed within meals.

It found that those who “always” added table salt to their food had a 39 per cent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, compared with those who “never” or “rarely” added extra salt.

People that “sometimes” added salt were at 13 per cent greater risk, while those who “usually” added it had a 20 per cent higher chance.

The study found a positive correlation between the frequency of extra salt consumption and having a higher BMI and waist-to-hip ratio.

Causing people to eat more food

It has long been known that sugar intake is linked to obesity and diabetes, but this is the first study to associate salt intake with the onset of the condition, the researchers said.

However, it stopped short of being able to say salt intake was a cause or risk factor for the onset of diabetes.

The researchers said the added salt was likely causing people to eat more food, or bigger portions, which can lead to obesity and inflammation, rather than directly causing the development of diabetes.

Professor Lu Qi, lead author from the Tulane University said: “We already know that limiting salt can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and hypertension, but this study shows for the first time that taking the saltshaker off the table can help prevent Type 2 diabetes as well.”

Around five million Britons have diabetes, with 4.5 million diagnosed with Type 2.

Type 2 diabetes usually develops with age and risk factors are usually related to people’s lifestyle, such as being overweight or obese, or eating too much sugary and fatty food, but it can also be genetic.

The NHS recommends adults should have no more than 6g, or around one teaspoon, of salt a day.

Diabetes UK says that while salt does not impact blood sugar levels, “it’s important to limit the amount you eat because too much salt can raise your blood pressure”.

Developing high blood pressure

Consuming too much salt increases the chance of developing high blood pressure and heart disease, which are also conditions that are more likely to affect people with diabetes.

Dr Faye Riley, research communications manager at Diabetes UK, said: “It’s well known that too much salt can have a negative impact on our health, including raising blood pressure, which is a risk factor for Type 2 diabetes.

“This study adds to evidence suggesting salt intake is linked to a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes – though it does not say if or why salt is directly responsible for this, and further research to better understand this would be welcome.”

She added: “Lots of pre-packaged foods like bacon, sausages, crisps, ready meals already contain salt. So remember to check food labels and choose those with less salt in them.

“Instead of adding extra salt to your food, try out different herbs and spices to add in extra flavour.”

Prof Qi said a clinical trial would be needed to control and analyse the amount of salt that participants consume and to observe the effects.

“It’s not a difficult change to make, but it could have a tremendous impact on your health,” he added.

The findings were published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings journal.

