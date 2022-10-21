Should You Be Adding Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Forward Air with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Forward Air's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Forward Air has grown EPS by 26% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Forward Air shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 8.0% to 12%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Forward Air Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Forward Air shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Javier Polit bought US$9.9k worth of shares at an average price of around US$99.12. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Forward Air.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Forward Air bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$29m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Tom Schmitt is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Forward Air with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$6.9m.

Forward Air's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$6.0m in the year leading up to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Forward Air To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Forward Air has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Better still, insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Forward Air by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

