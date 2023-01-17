Should You Be Adding Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Four Corners Property Trust's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Over the last year, Four Corners Property Trust increased its EPS from US$1.09 to US$1.18. That's a fair increase of 8.1%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Four Corners Property Trust's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. On the one hand, Four Corners Property Trust's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Four Corners Property Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with US$750k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President William Lenehan for US$250k worth of shares, at about US$25.99 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Four Corners Property Trust bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$27m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.1% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because Four Corners Property Trust's CEO, Bill Lenehan, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Four Corners Property Trust, with market caps between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, is around US$5.4m.

Four Corners Property Trust's CEO took home a total compensation package of US$2.4m in the year prior to December 2021. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Four Corners Property Trust Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Four Corners Property Trust is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Four Corners Property Trust (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

