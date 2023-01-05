Should You Be Adding Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Genetec Technology Berhad's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Genetec Technology Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.027 to RM0.11, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Genetec Technology Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 15% to 34% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

Are Genetec Technology Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Genetec Technology Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth RM565m. That equates to 35% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Genetec Technology Berhad, with market caps between RM879m and RM3.5b, is around RM1.2m.

Genetec Technology Berhad offered total compensation worth RM952k to its CEO in the year to March 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Genetec Technology Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Genetec Technology Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The sharp increase in earnings could signal good business momentum. Genetec Technology Berhad is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Genetec Technology Berhad you should be aware of.

