Should You Be Adding Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Gildan Activewear Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Gildan Activewear has grown EPS by 37% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Gildan Activewear shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 8.1% to 19% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Gildan Activewear Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While Gildan Activewear insiders did net US$95k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$416k, a much higher figure. This overall confidence in the company at current the valuation signals their optimism. We also note that it was the company insider, Robin Perkins, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying CA$297k for shares at about CA$39.60 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Gildan Activewear insiders have a valuable investment in the business. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$167m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Gildan Activewear Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Gildan Activewear has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Gildan Activewear that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

