Should You Be Adding Globaltec Formation Berhad (KLSE:GLOTEC) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Globaltec Formation Berhad (KLSE:GLOTEC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Globaltec Formation Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years Globaltec Formation Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Globaltec Formation Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.037 to RM0.068, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 83% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Globaltec Formation Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.5 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Globaltec Formation Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM137m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Globaltec Formation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that Globaltec Formation Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 51%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM70m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Is Globaltec Formation Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Globaltec Formation Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Globaltec Formation Berhad very closely. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Globaltec Formation Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

