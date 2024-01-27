Adding ‘In God We Trust’ to state seal represents Tennessee values

Tennessee is a faith-based state: We trust God’s word and aim to lead lives that honor him. Our state seal should reflect those values.

I was honored to sponsor and pass legislation last year that will add “In God We Trust” to the Great Seal of Tennessee. Our state seal is a reflection of who we are, and I, like many others in the Volunteer State, believe adding our national motto to it will better represent Tennessee values.

In God We Trust isn’t a meaningless slogan. It’s an acknowledgment that we need our Creator every second of every day and that God is sovereign over this land and every land. Most importantly, it’s a reminder that Jesus Christ is Lord of all and the Savior of the world.

License plates with In God We Trust are more popular than those without. After legislation was passed, the motto will be added to the state seal of Tennessee.

The legislation we passed last year simply requested Gov. Bill Lee redesign Tennessee’s seal by adding In God We Trust, likely as a banner near the bottom. The governor is required to submit his design back to the General Assembly by July 1, 2025, at which point legislators will have the opportunity to approve it.

When I decided to carry this legislation in the House, I thought about the significance of the saying, I considered the religious makeup and morals of our state, and I reflected on my own faith.

Tennessee is the third most religious state in the US

According to the Pew Research Center, Tennessee is the third most religious state in the country, with 73% of residents considering themselves “highly religious.” And U.S. News and World Report says 81% of adults in the Volunteer State identify as Christian. Take a drive down any main street in Tennessee and I’ll bet you would see at least two steeples.

The history of In God We Trust in the United States is fascinating and representative of our nation’s Christian faith.

The history of In God We Trust

During the Civil War, Congress approved Secretary of the Treasury Salmon P. Chase’s proposal to allow In God We Trust to appear on American coins, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Nearly 100 years later, President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill requiring the phrase to appear on paper currency as well. And a year after that, Eisenhower signed a bill making it the national motto of the United States.

In 1954, while advocating for “under God” to be added to the Pledge of Allegiance, Eisenhower explained the role of God in America well, saying, “In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America’s heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country’s most powerful resource in peace and war.”

Our country was founded by Christians who prioritized justice, liberty and morality. In Tennessee, we take those values seriously.

Tennessee's In God We Trust license plate is popular

When our state redesigned its license plate, the number of Tennesseans who opted for plates that say In God We Trust is representative of the importance of faith here. According to The Tennessean, as of March 2023, the state issued 3,197,413 license plates with In God We Trust and 2,226,408 without the saying. In Unicoi and Carter counties, which I represent, more than 70% of residents had chosen the former, the outlet reported in 2022.

I felt compelled to sponsor this legislation because I know the essential role of faith in our state and country. My constituents know this as well, and I believe adding In God We Trust to our state seal will show other states what Tennessee values most.

Proverbs 3:5 says to “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding;” Isaiah 26:4 says, “Trust ye in the Lord for ever: for in the Lord Jehovah is everlasting strength.”

As an elected official, I ask God for guidance every day to help me sponsor and support legislation that not only honors him but makes life better in the district I represent. I know and understand that leading without God as my guide is not leading at all.

John Holsclaw

Serving in the House of Representatives is one of the greatest honors of my life. I’m proud I was able to get this legislation passed, and I look forward to the Great Seal of Tennessee having four simple but powerful words on it: In God We Trust.

John Holsclaw lives in Elizabethtown and represents the 4th District of the Tennessee House of Representatives, which includes Unicoi and part of Carter County.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Adding ‘In God We Trust’ to state seal represents Tennessee values