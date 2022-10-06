Should You Be Adding GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like GR Engineering Services (ASX:GNG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is GR Engineering Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years GR Engineering Services' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, GR Engineering Services' EPS soared from AU$0.13 to AU$0.21, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 59%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for GR Engineering Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 66% to AU$654m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since GR Engineering Services is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$339m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are GR Engineering Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in GR Engineering Services will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 36% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$124m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does GR Engineering Services Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, GR Engineering Services' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for GR Engineering Services that you need to take into consideration.

