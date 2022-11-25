Should You Be Adding Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Gulf Resources with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Gulf Resources' Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Gulf Resources grew its EPS from US$0.045 to US$1.11, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Gulf Resources is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 31.7 percentage points to 37%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Gulf Resources is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$37m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Gulf Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Gulf Resources, the median CEO pay is around US$749k.

Gulf Resources offered total compensation worth US$664k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Gulf Resources Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Gulf Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. It will definitely require further research to be sure, but it does seem that Gulf Resources has the hallmarks of a quality business; and that would make it well worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Gulf Resources that you need to be mindful of.

