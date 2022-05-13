Should You Be Adding Gullewa (ASX:GUL) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Gullewa (ASX:GUL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Gullewa Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Gullewa has grown EPS by 10.0% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Gullewa's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Gullewa shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 67% to 74%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Gullewa isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$14m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Gullewa Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Gullewa insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending AU$39k more on stock than they received from selling it. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Non-Executive Director Eddie Lee who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$45k, paying AU$0.082 per share.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Gullewa insiders own more than a third of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 58%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Of course, Gullewa is a very small company, with a market cap of only AU$14m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have AU$7.9m worth of stock. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, David Deitz is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Gullewa with market caps under AU$291m is about AU$412k.

Gullewa offered total compensation worth AU$353k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Gullewa Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Gullewa is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Gullewa (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

