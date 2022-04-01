Should You Be Adding Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Hingham Institution for Savings Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Hingham Institution for Savings has grown EPS by 30% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Hingham Institution for Savings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Hingham Institution for Savings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 25% to US$115m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Hingham Institution for Savings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Hingham Institution for Savings shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$133m. That equates to 18% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like Hingham Institution for Savings, the median CEO pay is around US$2.6m.

Hingham Institution for Savings offered total compensation worth US$2.1m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Hingham Institution for Savings To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Hingham Institution for Savings's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that Hingham Institution for Savings is worth keeping an eye on. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Hingham Institution for Savings that you need to take into consideration.

