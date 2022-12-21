Should You Be Adding Hock Lian Seng Holdings (SGX:J2T) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Hock Lian Seng Holdings (SGX:J2T), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Hock Lian Seng Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that Hock Lian Seng Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 23% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Hock Lian Seng Holdings shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 1.2% to 6.2% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Hock Lian Seng Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$138m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hock Lian Seng Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Hock Lian Seng Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 77% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$106m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Hock Lian Seng Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Hock Lian Seng Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Hock Lian Seng Holdings' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Hock Lian Seng Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

