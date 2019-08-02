Should You Be Adding Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HKG:1398) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (HKG:1398). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from CN¥0.80 to CN¥0.83, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 4.0%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 2.2% to CN¥618b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

SEHK:1398 Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, with market caps over CN¥55b, is about CN¥5.2m.

The CEO of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China only received CN¥673k in total compensation for the year ending December 2018. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which makes me feel more trusting of the board of directors. So I do think the stock deserves further research, if not instant addition to your watchlist.