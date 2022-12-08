Should You Be Adding Investec Group (JSE:INL) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Investec Group (JSE:INL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Investec Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Investec Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Investec Group has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Investec Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Investec Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to UK£2.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

Are Investec Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a R90b company like Investec Group. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. To be specific, they have UK£708m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Investec Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Investec Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Investec Group (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

