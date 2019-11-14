Should You Be Adding Keyera (TSE:KEY) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Keyera (TSE:KEY). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Check out our latest analysis for Keyera

How Quickly Is Keyera Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. It certainly is nice to see that Keyera has managed to grow EPS by 33% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Keyera's EBIT margins have actually improved by 5.7 percentage points in the last year, to reach 19%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 13%. That's not ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

TSX:KEY Income Statement, November 14th 2019 More

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Keyera.

Are Keyera Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$7.3b company like Keyera. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at CA$75m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between CA$5.3b and CA$16b, like Keyera, the median CEO pay is around CA$5.4m.

The Keyera CEO received CA$3.9m in compensation for the year ending December 2018. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Keyera Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Keyera's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Keyera look rather interesting indeed. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Keyera by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.