Should You Be Adding Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Kim Loong Resources Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 51%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Kim Loong Resources Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 66% to RM2.1b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Kim Loong Resources Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Kim Loong Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Kim Loong Resources Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have RM115m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 6.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Kim Loong Resources Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Kim Loong Resources Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Kim Loong Resources Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Although Kim Loong Resources Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

