Should You Be Adding Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Lakeland Industries Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Lakeland Industries has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Lakeland Industries's EPS shot from US$1.55 to US$3.90, over the last year. Year on year growth of 152% is certainly a sight to behold.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Lakeland Industries shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 15% to 25%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Lakeland Industries's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Lakeland Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Lakeland Industries with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.1m.

The Lakeland Industries CEO received US$885k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Lakeland Industries To Your Watchlist?

Lakeland Industries's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. Such fast EPS growth makes me wonder if the business has hit an inflection point (and I mean the good kind.) Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay reassures me a little, since it points to an absence profligacy. So Lakeland Industries looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. Even so, be aware that Lakeland Industries is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

