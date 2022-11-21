Should You Be Adding LHT Holdings (SGX:BEI) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like LHT Holdings (SGX:BEI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

LHT Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, LHT Holdings has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 41%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that LHT Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.4 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since LHT Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$35m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are LHT Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in LHT Holdings in the last 12 months. But the really good news is that Chairman Mui Kee Yap spent S$609k buying stock, at an average price of around S$0.70. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for LHT Holdings will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. In fact, they own 53% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Of course, LHT Holdings is a very small company, with a market cap of only S$35m. That means insiders only have S$19m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

Does LHT Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

LHT Holdings' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe LHT Holdings deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for LHT Holdings (2 are a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

