Should You Be Adding LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in LSL Property Services (LON:LSL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide LSL Property Services with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is LSL Property Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, LSL Property Services has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. It's good to see that LSL Property Services' EPS has grown from UK£0.36 to UK£0.44 over twelve months. This amounts to a 21% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins have declined for LSL Property Services, but revenue stability should provide some reassurance to shareholders. Shareholders will be hopeful that the company can buck this trend.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of LSL Property Services' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are LSL Property Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did LSL Property Services insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£161k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Group CEO & Executive Director David Stewart who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£68k, paying UK£4.02 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for LSL Property Services bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have UK£30m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 10% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is LSL Property Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of LSL Property Services is that it is growing profits. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for LSL Property Services (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

