Should You Be Adding Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Macquarie Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Macquarie Group managed to grow EPS by 11% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Macquarie Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Macquarie Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 31% to AU$15b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Macquarie Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We do note that, in the last year, insiders sold -AU$99k worth of shares. But that's far less than the AU$7.4m insiders spend purchasing stock. This makes me even more interested in Macquarie Group because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was CEO, MD & Executive Voting Director Shemara Wikramanayake who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$7.1m, paying AU$151 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Macquarie Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at AU$660m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Macquarie Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Macquarie Group is that it is growing profits. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. To me, that all makes it well worth a spot on your watchlist, as well as continuing research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Macquarie Group that you should be aware of.

