Should You Be Adding Maharashtra Scooters (NSE:MAHSCOOTER) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Maharashtra Scooters (NSE:MAHSCOOTER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Maharashtra Scooters's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Maharashtra Scooters grew its EPS by 8.5% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Maharashtra Scooters's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Maharashtra Scooters is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.5 percentage points to 81%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NSEI:MAHSCOOTER Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Maharashtra Scooters's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Maharashtra Scooters Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Maharashtra Scooters insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold ₹1.9b worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 3.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between ₹29b and ₹115b, like Maharashtra Scooters, the median CEO pay is around ₹24m.

The Maharashtra Scooters CEO received total compensation of only ₹3.8m in the year to March 2019. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.