Should You Be Adding Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Marsh & McLennan Companies with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Marsh & McLennan Companies' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Marsh & McLennan Companies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to US$20b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Marsh & McLennan Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Marsh & McLennan Companies, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$195m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.2% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. So despite their percentage holding being low, company management still have plenty of reasons to deliver the best outcomes for investors.

Is Marsh & McLennan Companies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Marsh & McLennan Companies' strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Marsh & McLennan Companies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

