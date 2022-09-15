Should You Be Adding Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Michael Hill International (ASX:MHJ). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Michael Hill International Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Michael Hill International has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 41%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Michael Hill International maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.0% to AU$595m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Michael Hill International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Michael Hill International insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$26m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 5.8% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Michael Hill International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Michael Hill International's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Michael Hill International very closely. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Michael Hill International.

