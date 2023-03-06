Should You Be Adding Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA) To Your Watchlist Today?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Mobilia Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MOBILIA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mobilia Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Mobilia Holdings Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Mobilia Holdings Berhad grew its EPS by 5.9% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Mobilia Holdings Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.9 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

Mobilia Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM133m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Mobilia Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Mobilia Holdings Berhad, with market caps under RM896m is around RM496k.

The CEO of Mobilia Holdings Berhad was paid just RM4.9k in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Mobilia Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Mobilia Holdings Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. So all in all Mobilia Holdings Berhad is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Mobilia Holdings Berhad that we have uncovered.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

