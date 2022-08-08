Should You Be Adding Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Morgan Advanced Materials' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Morgan Advanced Materials grew its EPS by 8.3% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Morgan Advanced Materials shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 11% to 13% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Morgan Advanced Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Morgan Advanced Materials in the previous 12 months. With that in mind, it's heartening that Clement Woon, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid UK£38k for shares at around UK£3.89 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Does Morgan Advanced Materials Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Morgan Advanced Materials is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Morgan Advanced Materials certainly can. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year; a point of interest for people who will want to keep a watchful eye on this stock. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Morgan Advanced Materials you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

