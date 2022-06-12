Should You Be Adding Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Mountview Estates's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's no surprise that some investors are more inclined to invest in profitable businesses. It's good to see that Mountview Estates's EPS have grown from UK£6.45 to UK£8.02 over twelve months. That's a 24% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the one hand, Mountview Estates's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Mountview Estates's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Mountview Estates Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

We do note that Mountview Estates insiders netted -UK£949 worth of shares over the last year. On the other hand, Non-Executive Director Andrew Williams paid UK£27k for shares, at a price of about UK£135 per share. And that's a reason to be optimistic.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Mountview Estates is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth UK£166m. That equates to 32% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So it might be my imagination, but I do sense the glimmer of an opportunity.

Is Mountview Estates Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Mountview Estates is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Even so, be aware that Mountview Estates is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

