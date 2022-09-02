Should You Be Adding North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

North European Oil Royalty Trust's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years North European Oil Royalty Trust grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of North European Oil Royalty Trust shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 82% to 94% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since North European Oil Royalty Trust is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$152m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are North European Oil Royalty Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like North European Oil Royalty Trust, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

The North European Oil Royalty Trust CEO received total compensation of just US$136k in the year to October 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add North European Oil Royalty Trust To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, North European Oil Royalty Trust is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add to this, the modest CEO compensation should tell investors that the directors have an active interest in delivering the best for shareholders. All things considered, North European Oil Royalty Trust is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with North European Oil Royalty Trust (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

