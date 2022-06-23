Should You Be Adding Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Northbridge Industrial Services' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Northbridge Industrial Services grew its EPS by 17% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Northbridge Industrial Services is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.6 percentage points to 13%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Northbridge Industrial Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Northbridge Industrial Services insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£77k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Chairman Peter Harris who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£34k, paying UK£1.69 per share.

Does Northbridge Industrial Services Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Northbridge Industrial Services is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Northbridge Industrial Services certainly can. The cherry on top is the insider share purchases, which provide an extra impetus to keep and eye on this stock, at the very least. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Northbridge Industrial Services that you need to take into consideration.

