Should You Be Adding OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is OFG Bancorp Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that OFG Bancorp's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of OFG Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note OFG Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.0% to US$566m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are OFG Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Despite US$842k worth of sales, OFG Bancorp insiders have overwhelmingly been buying the stock, spending US$1.5m on purchases in the last twelve months. You could argue that level of buying implies genuine confidence in the business. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Jorge Colon-Gerena who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$531k, paying US$27.40 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that OFG Bancorp insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$26m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. While their ownership only accounts for 2.0%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because OFG Bancorp's CEO, Jos Fernandez, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like OFG Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$5.6m.

OFG Bancorp offered total compensation worth US$3.0m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add OFG Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, OFG Bancorp's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for OFG Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

